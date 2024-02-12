News you can trust since 1877
Trains: Bus replacements launched with no trains between Portsmouth and Southampton on school holidays

Bus replacement services are being launched as no trains will run on parts of the railway over the school holidays.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
The route between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central stations will be closed during February half-term so infrastructure improvements can take place. Trains from South Western Railway (SWR) and Southern Rail will be substituted with buses, largely affecting the area between Portsmouth and Fareham.

Major upgrades to the railway are taking place over February half term between Portsmouth and Southampton. Customers are set to face major disruption with replacement bus services being offered to passengers.

Portsmouth City Council said services will stop at Fareham, Cosham, Fratton and Portsmouth & Southsea. They added: "If you're travelling between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central between 12 and 16 February, plan your journey as rail replacement services will operate while Network Rail carry out rail improvement work and essential maintenance." Trains on Great Western Railway are still operating between Southampton Central and Cardiff Central.

Network Rail said "vital reliability upgrades" are being made to railway in a bid to minimise disruption in the future. Jeff Rose, Network Rail's blockade programme manager, said: "We're very sorry for any inconvenience our works will cause to the thousands of customers who use this important stretch of line and live between Portsmouth and Southampton. The decision to close the railway is never taken lightly, however we have chosen the February half term to minimise disruption to as many people as possible."

"These works are essential to maintaining and improving railway reliability in the Portsmouth and Fareham areas and will help keep the railway safe. We know that by completing these works now, our customers will benefit for years to come and we'd like to thank them for their patience while we carry out these vital reliability upgrades." Customers have been advised to check before they travel on journey planners. These can be found here.

