Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Osborne View was victim to a terrible fire that ripped through the majority of the venue on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Emergency crews were at the scene of the fire from the morning and they were working for hours throughout the day to put out the blaze and secure the site.

It is believed that an electrical fault with a tumble dryer was the cause of the fire but there are ongoing investigations at the restaurant. As a result, Hill Head Road is still closed in both directions between Osborne View Road and Old Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, pictured on Friday, February 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting to Facebook on Friday (February 23) the owners wrote: "The ferocity of the fire has caused major inconvenience and concern to the local community, and so we are truly thankful for the understanding of those who have been affected.