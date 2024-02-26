Osborne View Fire: Hill Head Road remains closed following devastating blaze
The Osborne View was victim to a terrible fire that ripped through the majority of the venue on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Emergency crews were at the scene of the fire from the morning and they were working for hours throughout the day to put out the blaze and secure the site.
It is believed that an electrical fault with a tumble dryer was the cause of the fire but there are ongoing investigations at the restaurant. As a result, Hill Head Road is still closed in both directions between Osborne View Road and Old Street.
Posting to Facebook on Friday (February 23) the owners wrote: "The ferocity of the fire has caused major inconvenience and concern to the local community, and so we are truly thankful for the understanding of those who have been affected.
"It is clear that due to the extent of the fire, the original building has been sadly lost. We will be closed for the foreseeable future, but we remain totally committed to rebuilding The Osborne View as a pub. We will update on plans when we are able."