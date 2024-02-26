News you can trust since 1877
Osborne View Fire: Hill Head Road remains closed following devastating blaze

Hill Head Road continues to be closed off following a heartbreaking fire at a popular restaurant last week.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
The Osborne View was victim to a terrible fire that ripped through the majority of the venue on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Emergency crews were at the scene of the fire from the morning and they were working for hours throughout the day to put out the blaze and secure the site.

It is believed that an electrical fault with a tumble dryer was the cause of the fire but there are ongoing investigations at the restaurant. As a result, Hill Head Road is still closed in both directions between Osborne View Road and Old Street.

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, pictured on Friday, February 23.The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, pictured on Friday, February 23.
The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, pictured on Friday, February 23.
Posting to Facebook on Friday (February 23) the owners wrote: "The ferocity of the fire has caused major inconvenience and concern to the local community, and so we are truly thankful for the understanding of those who have been affected.

"It is clear that due to the extent of the fire, the original building has been sadly lost. We will be closed for the foreseeable future, but we remain totally committed to rebuilding The Osborne View as a pub. We will update on plans when we are able."

It is unknown when the road will reopen but for more information, click here.

