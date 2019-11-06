Pedestrian hit by car in Fareham crash with busy road blocked both ways

A PEDESTRIAN has been hit by a car.

Hampshire police said the incident happened in Highlands Road in Fareham at 8.43am.

There were delays after the incident and the road is blocked, a traffic monitoring Twitter account said.

Romanse tweeted: ‘Both directions blocked on Highlands Road due to an incident near Gudge Heath Lane, delays on Gudge Heath Lane building.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.43am to reports of a collision on Highlands Road involving a car and a pedestrian.

Highlands Road in Fareham at the junction with Gudge Heath Lane. Picture: Google

‘The pedestrian suffered a minor injury and has been taken to hospital.’

