Plans for two new bus lanes in Portsmouth unveiled as residents are asked their views
Portsmouth City Council is asking people for their views on the plans after being granted funding to pay for the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan which aims to transform bus services, and to make public transport faster and more convenient. As part of this work both Norway Road in Hilsea, and Walton Road in Farlington have been identified as areas that could benefit from improvements.
The plans are:
- To add a westbound bus lane on Norway Road between Gunstore Road/Merlin Drive Roundabout and the Copnor Road traffic signals.
- To add a southbound bus lane from the Walton Road bus stop to the junction with the A27 (Eastern Road).
- To extend the pedestrian footpath along the A27 creating a safe crossing point with traffic lights.
- To add a southbound bus lane from the Walton Road bus stop, and widening the footpath so both walkers and cyclists can use it, adding trees to both sides of the path.
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "We know that bus users in the city want faster and more accessible bus journeys without delays and I encourage everyone that travels in these areas to share their views on the plans. This will help us develop plans that create easier travel for everyone."
People can share their views on the plans at Walton Road and Norway Road. Calls for feedback will close on the April 2024 15, and the survey's findings will be analysed, alongside traffic modelling and other data gathered by the council. Recommendations will then be taken to a formal meeting later in the year.
More information about this request for feedback can be found on our website: travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/BSIPbuslanes
