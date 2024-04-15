The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Chandler's Ford. Just before 10pm on Sunday, April 14, police officers were called to a single vehicle collision on the A3090, between junctions with Hook Road and Hursley Road. A silver Toyota Celica left the road and collided with a tree. The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old man from Eastleigh, sadly died in the collision. His next of kin have been informed. If you witnessed the collision, have any dash cam footage, or would like to talk to the police about the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240156514 or report online via the police website. Click here for more information.