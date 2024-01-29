A27 Traffic: Police confirm three vehicles involved in A27 collision near Eastern Road
It has been carnage on the roads for commuters this morning following a collision on the A27.
Police were called at 7.35am to reports of a collision on the A27 just before the Eastern Road turn off. The collision involved three vehicles and as a result of the incident, there were delays of 65 minutes. One lane was blocked between the A3M/A2030, Farlington, and Eastern Road.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident and, thankfully, no injuries have been reported. For more information about the collision and for more news on traffic in Hampshire, click here.