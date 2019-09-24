Have your say

Football fans travelling to Fratton Park for Pompey’s game against Southampton tonight could face long delays on the railway.

A fault with the signalling system between Havant and Fratton is causing disruption to services across the Portsmouth area.

National Rail has said trains may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or even cancelled. The disruption is expected to last until at least 7pm.

The signalling issue is affecting the following routes:

- Great Western Railway route between Cardiff Central and Portsmouth Harbour

Police at Fratton station

- The South Western Railway routes between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour, and Southampton Central and Portsmouth & Southsea.

- Southern services between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour, and between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea.

Pompey are taking on Southampton in front of a sell-out crowd at Fratton Park tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm, with thousands of fans expected to use trains to make their way to the ground.

Police officers have been out near Fratton station this afternoon looking after fans and managing security.