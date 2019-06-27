Portsmouth city centre road to be closed for 3 days next month

A ROAD in the city centre is set to be closed for three days at the start of next month.

Portsmouth City Council have announced that Stanhope Road will be shut between 6am and 6pm from Monday, July 8, to Wednesday, July 10 due to on-going construction work related to the building of a Travelodge.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays during the road closures and that there will also be parking restrictions in place on the road for those days.

Traffic will be diverted via Anglesea Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Holbrook Road and Arundel Street.

Some bus routes that use Stanhope Road will also be affected and bus users should check alternate arrangements with the operators.

The work is weather dependent so if there is bad weather on the dates planned it will be delayed. Three full days are needed for the work and if it isn't completed on the original dates it will be rescheduled as soon as possible between 22 July and 2 August. As soon as any new dates are arranged road signs advertising them will go up around Stanhope Road.

The closure is for the DNA Integrated Construction's project building the new Travelodge, on the corner of Stanhope Road and Bishop Crispian Way, and is to allow for the large equipment needed to work on the higher floors of the building.

Ralph Daubeney, director of DNA integrated Construction, said: ‘We appreciate this work will disrupt traffic in the city centre and cause delays and we're very sorry for the inconvenience.

‘We're doing everything we can to minimise the impact on residents and drivers and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible and try to use alternative routes and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and cooperation.’

