Portsmouth City Council admits 'fluctuating' issues for traffic lights at major junction

TRAFFIC lights that have been causing major problems for motorists have been worked on by the city council, it has been confirmed.

At the junction for Southampton Road, the M275 and the A27, near the Marriott Hotel in North Harbour, the traffic lights have been reported as being switched off at random times over the past few days.

The city council has confirmed that the problem is a power-related one, and that contractors have been working on-site.

According to the council, the issues first started over the weekend.

Paul Darlow, Portsmouth City Council's traffic and network manager, said: ‘The traffic lights at the Southampton Road junction for the A3, A27 and M275 have been experiencing fluctuating power issues.

‘Colas have been working hard to fix the issue since it was reported to us at the weekend and we will be monitoring the site closely over the next few days.’

