Portsmouth ferry passengers face afternoon disruption after staff member taken ill

COMMUTERS travelling to and from Portsmouth by ferry this afternoon are looking at a series of cancellations to their journeys.

Wightlink ferries from Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde, Isle of Wight, have been disrupted after an ‘essential’ member of the crew was taken ill.

Posting on Twitter, @WightlinkTravel said: ‘Due to sickness of an essential member of our crew the 4.40pm, 5.40pm and 6.45pm from Portsmouth Harbour and the 5.10pm, 6.10pm and 7.15pm from Ryde sailings have been cancelled.

‘We apologise for any changes to your travel plans.’

Further updates to services will be provided on Wightlink’s website.

