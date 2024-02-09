News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: A27 crash causes "heavy traffic" for M27 drivers

A crash on the A27 in Portsmouth is causing "heavy traffic" for drivers onto the M27 this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT
AA Traffic News reported the incident close to the Eastern Road : "Queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound before the Havant Bypass."

The AA said delays were stretched from the A3(M) to the M27 Portsbridge Roundabout: "Heavy traffic on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is 15 minutes."

Further along the A27, the AA reported: "Heavy traffic on A27 Cams Hill Westbound from Ribble Gardens to Cams Hill. In the construction area. Travel time is 20 minutes."

