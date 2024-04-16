Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News reports there are long queues on the M275, A27 and A3(M) as football supporters make their way to Fratton Park. Delays are being also being reported on several busy streets including Copnor Road and London Road in Hilsea.

AA traffic news reports major delays in and out of Portsmouth.

Congestion is building at the junctions around the major dual carriageways and motorways coming in and out of Portsea Island. Pompey are just one point away of clinching promotion to League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...