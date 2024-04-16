Portsmouth traffic: Huge delays on M275, A27 and A3(M) ahead of Pompey League One clash vs Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News reports there are long queues on the M275, A27 and A3(M) as football supporters make their way to Fratton Park. Delays are being also being reported on several busy streets including Copnor Road and London Road in Hilsea.
Congestion is building at the junctions around the major dual carriageways and motorways coming in and out of Portsea Island. Pompey are just one point away of clinching promotion to League One.
A win would secure the title for John Mousinho’s squad, who have only lost four matches all season heading into tonight’s game against Barnsley.
