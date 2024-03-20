Portsmouth traffic: Delays for drivers on A27, Eastern Road and A3(M)
Drivers around Portsmouth are suffering delays already this morning.
Motorists on the A27 westbound at the Eastern Road construction area are queuing. Part of the major commuter route in and out of Portsmouth is currently closed while Southern Water carry out repairs to a sewer pipe.
AA Traffic News said: "Queueing traffic on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road. In the construction area."
Further along the A27, delays are also building. The AA added: "Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph."
