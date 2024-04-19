Rail travellers warned buses will replace trains for three days over May Bank Holiday

Rail travellers in Hampshire have been warned that buses will replace trains for three days over the May Bank Holiday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
Network Rail said South Western Railway services will be disrupted. Photo: Network Rail/PA WireNetwork Rail said South Western Railway services will be disrupted. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire
From Saturday 4 to Monday 6 May customers are being reminded to check before travelling as buses replace trains across part of Network Rail’s Wessex route.

Over the bank holiday weekend Network Rail’s engineers will be removing life-expired track and installing around half a mile of new track at Wallers Ash between Winchester and Micheldever, creating smoother and  quieter journeys for passengers and nearby residents.

Maintenance teams will take advantage of this closure to do some spring cleaning, clearing out the gutters and canopies at Winchester and Eastleigh stations and clearing overgrown vegetation near Chandler’s Ford.

Throughout the three-day weekend closure, buses will replace South Western Railway (SWR) services from Basingstoke to Eastleigh, extending from Eastleigh to Fareham, Southampton Central and Romsey on Sunday only.

During the bank holiday, engineers will also be working at Aldershot Junction, renewing the 170m of switches and crossings – the equipment which allow trains to change from one track to another and installing 1.8km of new track. 

These improvements will mean a more reliable junction which connects trains from Reading, Wokingham and Guildford. Finally, Network Rail’s teams will also be replacing the surface of Smith’s Level Crossing, south of Wokingham. The old timber surface will be replaced with a weatherproof surface, reducing the amount of maintenance needed due to wear and tear of vehicles using the crossing.

The work taking place across the network means that some trains will be replaced by buses, and journeys may take longer.

