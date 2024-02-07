Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engineers at Southern Water are continuing their work to re-line a 500 metre long stretch of sewer after repeated leaks forced part of the route to be closed. Phase one of the repairs are still on track to finish this Friday, the utility company added. The area currently shut is the southbound carriageway between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road

Despite the progress, tailbacks and delays are blighting drivers - particularly during rush hour. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports there are currently 20 minute delays between the A3023 Langstone Roundabout in Havant - on the A27 westbound - and the M27 in Hilsea.

