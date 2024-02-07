Eastern Road: Rush hour delays blight Portsmouth motorists as Southern Water sewage repair works continue
Engineers at Southern Water are continuing their work to re-line a 500 metre long stretch of sewer after repeated leaks forced part of the route to be closed. Phase one of the repairs are still on track to finish this Friday, the utility company added. The area currently shut is the southbound carriageway between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road
Despite the progress, tailbacks and delays are blighting drivers - particularly during rush hour. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports there are currently 20 minute delays between the A3023 Langstone Roundabout in Havant - on the A27 westbound - and the M27 in Hilsea.
The traffic monitoring system also reports that there are 15 minute delays on the M275 southbound between junction 12 of the M27 and A3 Mile End Road. As previously reported in The News, Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks, said: "We apologise for any further disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information."