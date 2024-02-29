Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The AA traffic map reports that there are long tailbacks where the A27 joins the A3(M) at Bedhampton. There are also delays stretching to the M27.

"Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout)," the AA reports. The company said the average speed of the vehicles travelling is ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad