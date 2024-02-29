A27 traffic: Severe rush hour traffic delays in Portsmouth, Havant and Bedhampton on M27 and A3(M)
The AA traffic map reports that there are long tailbacks where the A27 joins the A3(M) at Bedhampton. There are also delays stretching to the M27.
"Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout)," the AA reports. The company said the average speed of the vehicles travelling is ten mph.
Motorists in the Purbrook area of Havant are also facing problems. The AA said: "Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington)."