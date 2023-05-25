Southampton Airport to offer new EasyJet flights to Glasgow and Belfast this winter
EasyJet has announced it will offer new flights to Glasgow and Belfast from Southampton Airport this winter.
EasyJet has unveiled nine new flight routes from the UK, with two new locations for Southampton Airport. The new routes to Glasgow and Belfast will strengthen domestic connectivity from the region and will be available from October 29.
Alongside the new routes from Southampton, EasyJet will operate from London Gatwick to Akureyri in North Iceland twice a week from October 31. The airline will also offer packages to the new destination, including flights, hotel and 23kg luggage.
In addition, EasyJet will continue the expansion of its network from the midlands, with new routes launching this winter from Birmingham to Lyon and Paris from October 30, with city break packages available via easyJet holidays. A new service to Paris Charles de Gaulle from London Southend and a weekly service to Grenoble from Manchester will also take off this winter, with London Luton offering new services to Enfidha in Tunisia, Marrakech and Bristol.
Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from the UK across a fantastic range of destinations which provides even more choice and variety for our customers this winter, including flights and holidays to Akureyri in North Iceland for the very first time, with a unique route from the UK.
“EasyJet is proud to be the largest airline in the UK and the launch of these nine new routes demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”