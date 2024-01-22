News you can trust since 1877
A27 traffic: One lane closed on A27 westbound between A259 and Emsworth Services due to stalled truck

One lane has been closed on the A27 westbound due to a stalled truck.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 18:19 GMT
There is heavy traffic on the A27 westbound between A259, Cathedral Way, and Emsworth services. This is due to one lane being closed because a truck has stalled. The closure is affecting the Hambrook area and commuters can expect up to 18 minutes of delays.

