A27 traffic: One lane closed on A27 westbound between A259 and Emsworth Services due to stalled truck
One lane has been closed on the A27 westbound due to a stalled truck.
There is heavy traffic on the A27 westbound between A259, Cathedral Way, and Emsworth services. This is due to one lane being closed because a truck has stalled. The closure is affecting the Hambrook area and commuters can expect up to 18 minutes of delays.