Stranded train causing disruption between Portsmouth and Southampton

TRAVELLERS are facing train delays and possible cancellations due to a broken down train.

The train has broken down between Portsmouth Harbour and Fareham which has caused the Southampton bound line to be blocked.

A statement from South Western Railway said: ‘We have been informed that a train operated by another company has broken down between Portsmouth Harbour and Fareham, blocking the line towards Fareham, Eastleigh and Southampton Central. Until the issue with the train is rectified, or the train is rescued, trains cannot run between these stations. The train crew are in contact with their fleet maintenance team who are investigating and working towards fixing the fault.

Disruption is expected until at least 22:00.