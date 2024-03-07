Teenage motorcyclist sustains serious injury following Waterlooville collision involving Vauxhall Insignia
Stakes Hill Road was closed for two hours yesterday evening (March 6) whilst emergency services dealt with a serious collision. The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We were called just before 4pm to a collision on Stakes Hill Road. This involved a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.
"The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury."
Waterlooville Police also wrote on Facebook: "Road safety around school drop off and pick up time are extremely important as there is a massive increase in cars and pedestrians. This was highlighted yesterday afternoon when Stakes Hill Road had to be closed by police for 2 hours due to a serious road traffic incident causing major disruptions."