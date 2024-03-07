Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stakes Hill Road was closed for two hours yesterday evening (March 6) whilst emergency services dealt with a serious collision. The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We were called just before 4pm to a collision on Stakes Hill Road. This involved a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury."