A stretch of the M27 near Southampton is to be closed overnight following a van fire – as football fans head to the city to watch the England football team take on Kosovo.

The van caught fire near junction 5 of the motorway, with a diesel and hydraulic oil spill causing all three westbound lanes to be closed for emergency resurfacing.

Delays have left traffic queuing back from Southampton Airport to Whiteley at junction 9.

Road users have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the delays.

Twitter user RossiBakes tweeted: ‘Going to game later? Leave now!! The whole of Southampton, M27 etc is a traffic jam!’

A view of the M27 from junction 9 for Whiteley. Picture: @BenKnells

Football fans travelling to watch the Euro qualifiers match at St Marys Stadium, Southampton, face diversions.

Traffic heading towards the stadium from the west should leave the M27 at junction 3 towards Southampton, The Docks, and follow the signs.

Another user tweeted: ‘Turn back, go home, watch on TV and never attempt to come to Southampton again.’

Southampton Travel, a Twitter account managed by Southampton City Council, posted that the council has raised the toll barriers on the Itchen Bridge.

The situation left others feeling ‘a little’ sorry for drivers, with Tristam James tweeting: ‘Bit sticky on the roads in Southampton right now. Felt sorry for everyone stuck in their cars as I rode past them on my bike. Well, a little. #NotReally’

Drivers looking to rejoin the M27 are advised to exit at junction 5 and head to the A335 junction via Stoneham Lane travelling north.