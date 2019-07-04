This is how a road closure in Portsmouth will affect traffic and public transport next week

DRIVERS in Portsmouth's city centre are being reminded to expect some delays while road closures are in place on Stanhope Road next week.

From Monday July 8 to Wednesday July 10 Stanhope Road will be closed from 6am to 6pm, with traffic diverted via Anglesea Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Holbrook Road and Arundel Street.

During this time there will also parking restrictions on Stanhope Road.

Some bus routes that use Stanhope Road will also be affected and bus users should check alternate arrangements with the operators.

The work is weather dependent so if there is bad weather on the dates planned it will be delayed. If isn't completed on the original dates it will be rescheduled as soon as possible between July 22 and August 2.

The closure is for the DNA Integrated Construction's project building the new Travelodge, on the corner of Stanhope Road and Bishop Crispian Way, and is to allow for the large equipment needed to work on the higher floors of the building.

Ralph Daubeney, director of DNA integrated Construction, said: ‘We appreciate this work will disrupt traffic in the city centre and cause delays and we're very sorry for the inconvenience. We're doing everything we can to minimise the impact on residents and drivers and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work if at all possible and try to use alternative routes and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and cooperation.’

