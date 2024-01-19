Gosport drivers face heavy delays as incident blocks Rowner Road - traffic building
Motorists are facing "heavy delays" this morning after a traffic incident which blocked a busy Gosport Road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
B3334 Rowner Road is partially blocked in both directions following the incident, with journeys in the area expected to take at least 20 minutes longer.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "B3334 #Gosport - Rowner Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions near Staplers Reach due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 20 minutes westbound from A32 Fareham Rd."