News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Gosport drivers face heavy delays as incident blocks Rowner Road - traffic building

Motorists are facing "heavy delays" this morning after a traffic incident which blocked a busy Gosport Road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

B3334 Rowner Road is partially blocked in both directions following the incident, with journeys in the area expected to take at least 20 minutes longer.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "B3334 #Gosport - Rowner Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions near Staplers Reach due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 20 minutes westbound from A32 Fareham Rd."

The nature and severity of the incident are as yet unconfirmed. More details to follow.

Related topics:TrafficGosportTravelRTCHampshire County Council