Traffic building on M275 southbound as football fans head into city for Pompey F.C celebrations

As anticipated, traffic is building on multiple roads within the city as people flock to Southsea to get involved in the celebrations this afternoon.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
As people head into the city for Southsea Common’s Pompey F.C League One celebrations, the traffic is quickly building. With an hour until the celebrations commence, multiple roads across Portsmouth and Southsea are being impacted by congestion.

The M275 near junction 2 southbound is one of the main roads that is being significantly impacted by the build up of traffic. If you are heading into Southsea for the celebrations, it is advised that you leave plenty of time to travel into the city.

