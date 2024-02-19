Traffic in Hampshire: Collision on A3023 causing significant delays on Hayling Island
A major road on Hayling Island has been closed off in both directions following a collision - delays are continuing to build.
Havant Road has been closed in both directions between Mill Rythe Lane and Havant Road Spur due to an incident. The AA says that the closure is a result of a collision involving two cars and there are significant delays.