News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: Collision on A3023 causing significant delays on Hayling Island

A major road on Hayling Island has been closed off in both directions following a collision - delays are continuing to build.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Havant Road has been closed in both directions between Mill Rythe Lane and Havant Road Spur due to an incident. The AA says that the closure is a result of a collision involving two cars and there are significant delays.

It is believed that the incident involves a bus. For more information, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireHayling IslandCars