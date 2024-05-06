“Traffic problem” causes delays for drivers on A3 near Waterlooville today
A “traffic problem” has caused delays for drivers on the A3 today.
Bank Holiday drivers near Waterlooville have suffered disruption to journeys today following an incident around 10.30am.
AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic due to earlier traffic problem on A3 Northbound before East Meon turn off. Congestion to A3(M) J2 (Horndean / Cowplain). Travel time is 20 minutes. Camera shows all lanes are open now.”
