Traffic in Hampshire: Delays in both directions on M27 between junction 7 and junction 5 due to obstruction
There are heavy delays on the M27 both ways due to an obstruction on the road.
All lanes have stopped and there is stationary traffic on the M27 due to an obstruction on the road. The obstruction is causing delays both ways between junction 7, A334, near Charles Watts Way and junction 5, A335, near Stoneham Way.