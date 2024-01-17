News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: Delays in both directions on M27 between junction 7 and junction 5 due to obstruction

There are heavy delays on the M27 both ways due to an obstruction on the road.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 19:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All lanes have stopped and there is stationary traffic on the M27 due to an obstruction on the road. The obstruction is causing delays both ways between junction 7, A334, near Charles Watts Way and junction 5, A335, near Stoneham Way.

For more information about traffic, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireM27