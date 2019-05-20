Train services between Portsmouth and Eastleigh to be diverted due to signalling problems

TRAINS running between Portsmouth and Eastleigh are being diverted due to a signalling problem.

Services will be diverted via St Denys and replacement bus transport is currently being arranged.

The circuit failure has also left lines between Fareham and Hedge End blocked with disruption expected until 10am.

A statement on South Western Railway’s website said: ‘Due to a problem with a track circuit maintained by Network Rail between Fareham and Hedge End all lines are blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be delayed or diverted via St Denys. Hedge End and Botley will not be served. Disruption is expected until 10:00 20/05.

‘Until further notice the following alterations will be necessary - services between Portsmouth and Eastleigh will be diverted via St Denys.

‘We are the process of arranging replacement bus transport and will provide an update on this as soon as possible.’

