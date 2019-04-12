Trains to Portsmouth delayed after vehicle crashes into a bridge​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Have your say

AN INCIDENT where a vehicle drove into a bridge in Salisbury is causing train delays towards Portsmouth.

Lines have only just reopened after a vehicle hit a bridge near Salisbury Station, with disruption expected to last until 8pm.

Train services may be delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Posting online, South Western Railway said: ‘We were informed that a road vehicle struck a bridge in the Salisbury area.

‘Network Rail staff have now examined the bridge and lines have fully reopened. As the line was blocked for a period of time there will be subsequent delays.

‘Some trains may also be held whilst they await trains to pass them on sections of single lines on this route.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’