A ‘trespass’ incident in south west London has resulted in rush hour rail chaos, with disruptions set to last until the end of the day.

The routes affected include South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Hampton Court, Shepperton, Chessington South, Woking, Alton, Dorking, Guildford, Basingstoke, Yeovil Junction, Exeter St Davids, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth as well as Thameslink between St Albans City and Sutton.

A statement on National Rail’s website says: “Following the police dealing with a trespass incident in the Wimbledon area all lines have now reopened.

“While service recovers, trains running through the Wimbledon area may still be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

South Western Railway posted on X saying: “Following the police dealing with an incident at Raynes Park, all lines have now reopened.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will be until the end of the day.

“Train services are now able to run however, please be aware that due to crew and train displacement following the line closure, whilst we return the service to normal, train services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“You are advised to check your journey before you travel.”