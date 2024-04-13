Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on the A3 northbound this morning. A Mini One had turned over and was obstructing the road near the Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman police were called to the area at 10.50am. “Two people (the driver and a passenger) reported minor injuries,” she said.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported on X that the crash blocked one lane between Chalton Lane in Clanfield and the B2070, which caused traffic delays.