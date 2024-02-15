Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council, in close partnership with First Solent and Stagecoach South have worked together to make key changes to the timetable which sees frequency, faster journeys, as well as extended service hours.

One 24/7 service has already been launched - with a second to start this weekend

The changes are funded by the government as part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan and sees two routes which travel past Queen Alexandra Hospital run around the clock - one of which is now in operation and the second beginning on Sunday, February 18. Other bus services connecting the city to Havant and Waterlooville now operate later and have increased in frequency, with further improvements also beginning this weekend.

Key charges are:

First bus route 2 now runs 24/7, on hourly journeys throughout the night between Paulsgrove, Queen Alexandra Hospital and the Hard Interchange.

First bus route 7 now runs more frequently in the evenings between Portsmouth Civic Centre, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Waterlooville and Wecock Farm.

First bus route 8 runs more frequently in the evenings between the Hard Interchange, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Waterlooville and Clanfield.

First bus routes 1 and 3 between Fareham, Paulsgrove, Southsea and the Hard Interchange now run throughout the day every 10 minutes, so passengers can just turn up and go.

From February 18 Stagecoach bus route 23 will run 24/7, on hourly journeys throughout the night between Leigh Park, Havant Bus Station, Queen Alexandra Hospital, the Hard Interchange and Southsea.

From February 18 Stagecoach bus routes 13 and 14 from Baffins to the city, will run extra journeys on Sundays and have more evening buses throughout the week.

From February 18 Stagecoach route 18, from Paulsgrove to Southsea will run every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays and have more evening journeys Monday to Saturday.



Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "When we asked people how we could improve bus services in Portsmouth, people wanted more regular services, evening services and buses which start early and finish later which our 24 hour services will address. This latest round of improvements to bus services in Portsmouth will be welcomed by so many. It makes it even easier for people to choose the bus when they need to get to work, or when enjoying a night out in the city.

"We are proud to be one of a select group of cities in the country offering 24-hour bus services, this is a great moment for the people of Portsmouth, to get on board and try out the bus!"

James O’Neill, commercial director for Stagecoach South expressed delight at the changes. He said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with Portsmouth City Council to run more buses, later in the evening on many of our routes, and throughout the night on our popular service 23 linking Portsmouth and Southsea with Cosham, Havant & Leigh Park. The Bus Service Improvement Plan demonstrates the commitment of the council and bus operators to deliver the bus services the city needs”.

James Eustace, commercial director at First Solent, added: “We’re proud to be able to serve the Portsmouth community with these fantastic increased services. Working together with Portsmouth City Council, bus travel is being transformed across the city, and these enhancements build on earlier improvements, including earlier morning and later night services. With electric buses on our routes about to enter service this is just the start of even more exciting developments planned for 2024.”