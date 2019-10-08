Van driver dies after collision with lorry - Regional

A VAN driver has died after his vehicle collided with a lorry yesterday.

The incident happened around 3pm near Dorchester on the A37 at Wardon Hill. It involved a black Ford Transit panel van and a white Mercedes lorry.

Police

Police attended the scene along with ambulance and fire crews but were unable to save the van driver, aged in his 70s from Yeovil, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s and from Newport in Wales, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed following the crash.

Sergeant Nikki Burt, from Dorset police, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time. We are carrying out an investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.’