Vehicle fire on M3 northbound between junction 7 and junction 6 - delays building
One lane has been closed on the M3 due to a vehicle fire and traffic is heavy in this area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic heavier than normal on the M3 northbound between junction 7, A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer) and junction 6 (Basingstoke). This is due to a vehicle fire and one lane has been closed as a result. Expect delays in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.