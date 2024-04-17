Vehicle fire on M3 northbound between junction 7 and junction 6 - delays building

One lane has been closed on the M3 due to a vehicle fire and traffic is heavy in this area.
Traffic heavier than normal on the M3 northbound between junction 7, A30 Winchester Road (Basingstoke South / Dummer) and junction 6 (Basingstoke). This is due to a vehicle fire and one lane has been closed as a result. Expect delays in the area.

