Portsmouth traffic: Vehicle ablaze on M27 between Fareham and M275 with firefighters at scene

A vehicle is currently ablaze on the hard shoulder of a major motorway.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Apr 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency personnel and National Highways staff are at the scene of the fire on the hard shoulder of the M27 eastbound.

One lane was blocked junction 11 for Fareham and the junction 12 for Portsmouth at the M275. HCCTT reports the obstruction has been cleared, with no further traffic delays, but the fire is still being dealt with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We received reports from Highways England of a vehicle on fire on the hard shoulder of the M27 Eastbound around junction 11.” The spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported, with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways still handling the incident.

Related topics:TrafficM27FarehamHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.