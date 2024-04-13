Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency personnel and National Highways staff are at the scene of the fire on the hard shoulder of the M27 eastbound.

One lane was blocked junction 11 for Fareham and the junction 12 for Portsmouth at the M275. HCCTT reports the obstruction has been cleared, with no further traffic delays, but the fire is still being dealt with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad