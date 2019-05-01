Have your say

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A27 in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services confirmed that one person was seriously injured after a crash between a car and a light goods vehicle – which took place on the A27 eastbound near Farlington at 3am today.

South Central Ambulance Service was called to the scene

Cosham Fire Station’s white watch crew was called to the scene, as was South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighter Larry Lamb said: ‘We were called at 3am to an RTC on the A27 eastbound near Farlington.

‘The crash involved a Ford car and a light goods vehicle.

‘One female was extracted by the white watch crew – she was a bit shaken up but we managed to get her out.

‘The woman was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by the ambulance service.’

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

The woman's condition is currently unknown.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.