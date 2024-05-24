Woman in 70s taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Cosham
The collision happened yesterday (May 23) at approximately 6:41pm in Northern Road, Cosham. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was hit by a Suzuki and as a result she was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Were called ‘to a report of a road traffic collision involving a Suzuki car and a pedestrian on Northern Road, Cosham
“Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch by call 101, quoting the reference number 44240216913.”
The road was closed in both directions for a short time while emergency services helped the pedestrian.
