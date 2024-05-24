Woman in 70s taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Cosham

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th May 2024, 10:45 BST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cosham.

The collision happened yesterday (May 23) at approximately 6:41pm in Northern Road, Cosham. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was hit by a Suzuki and as a result she was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Were called ‘to a report of a road traffic collision involving a Suzuki car and a pedestrian on Northern Road, Cosham

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a Suzuki in Cosham. Picture credit: Antony Reynolds

“Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch by call 101, quoting the reference number 44240216913.”

The road was closed in both directions for a short time while emergency services helped the pedestrian.

 For more information about how to report information to the police, click here.

