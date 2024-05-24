Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cosham.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Were called ‘to a report of a road traffic collision involving a Suzuki car and a pedestrian on Northern Road, Cosham

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a Suzuki in Cosham. Picture credit: Antony Reynolds

“Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch by call 101, quoting the reference number 44240216913.”