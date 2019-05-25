Woman killed after being hit by train at Hampshire level crossing 

A woman has been killed after being hit by a train in Southampton last night.

Police received reports of a person being struck by a train just before 10pm at Bone Mill Level Crossing, by Test Lane.

Test Lane. Picture: Google Maps

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said the incident was being treated as non-suspicious, and that no further details would be released until the next of kin had been notified.

If you have any information about the incident call 800 40 50 40 quoting incident 681 24/05/19.

