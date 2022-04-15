Train lines between Cosham, Southampton Central and Eastleigh blocked as passenger falls ill at Fareham and emergency services called
The train line from Fareham to Southampton was blocked earlier after a passenger fell ill.
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:56 pm
Southern Rail said emergency services were called and the line towards Southampton was blocked.
It led to delays of about half an hour between Cosham and Eastleigh, said National Rail, but services are now back to normal.
