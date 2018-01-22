Transformers sequel partly shot in Gosport voted one of 2017’s worst movies

Have your say

The latest Transformers film, part of which was shot in Gosport, has been nominated as one of Hollywood’s worst films of the last year.

Transformers: The Last Knight has collected nine nominations at the 39th Golden Raspberry Awards, which features the worst that the movie world has to offer.

HMS Alliance was a key location in the Transformers film.

The film, released last summer, is named in the worst picture, worst screen combo, worst screenplay and worst remake, ripoff or sequel categories.

Film star Mark Wahlberg was also shortlisted for worst actor, and Michael Bay is also a nomination for worst director.

Gosport’s Cold War submarine HMS Alliance was used as a key location in the film.

Wahlberg and fellow A-lister Sir Anthony Hopkins visited the National Museum of the Royal Navy to shoot the scenes.

Fans flocked to the gates in their hundreds to catch a glimpse of the stars.

The award ‘winners’ will be announced on March 3, a day before the Academy Awards are presented to Hollywood’s finest.