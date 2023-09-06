A three car road traffic collision on the M27 J11 westbound near Fareham caused delays this afternoon
There were delays on the M27 this afternoon near junction 11 Fareham due to a multiple vehicle collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision that involved three cars this afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 1pm today (August 6) near junction 11 of the M27 westbound.
No injuries were reported.