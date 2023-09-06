News you can trust since 1877
A three car road traffic collision on the M27 J11 westbound near Fareham caused delays this afternoon

There were delays on the M27 this afternoon near junction 11 Fareham due to a multiple vehicle collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision that involved three cars this afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1pm today (August 6) near junction 11 of the M27 westbound.

No injuries were reported.

To report a traffic collision contact the police in an emergency by calling 999.

