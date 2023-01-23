A27 and M27 to see closures this week near Portsmouth
Portsmouth motorists have two road closures to be aware of on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
In work that started on January 9 and will continue until February 11, there will be moderate delays of between 10 to 30 minutes on the A27, which will be shut between the Eastern Road junction westbound up to the start of the M27 at junction 12. It's closed for roadmarkings, with a diversion through northern Portsmouth.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
On the M27, from 8pm on January 30 to 6am January 31, there will be slight delays on the eastbound side between junctions 11 and 12, with lanes closed for drainage work.