A27 between Havant and Chichester to be closed overnight from this week until January
MOTORISTS will have to contend with road closures on the A27 throughout this week.
National Highways has confirmed that overnight closures on the A27 will begin this week between Havant and Chichester. This is so that the organisation can carry out resurfacing and improvements on the A27 as well as on the slip roads at Warblington.
From Monday, November 7 to Monday, January 9, the work will take place during weeknights, when there is less traffic.
The A27 between Warblington (junction with the A259 and Emsworth Road) and the Fishbourne Roundabout will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday only, between November 7 and December 20, then again between January 3 and January 9 2023.
During the closures, a signed diversion will be in place in both directions via the A259.
For more information about the closures along the A27 and other proposed roadworks, people can go to nationalhighways.co.uk/se-maintenance.