National Highways has confirmed that overnight closures on the A27 will begin this week between Havant and Chichester. This is so that the organisation can carry out resurfacing and improvements on the A27 as well as on the slip roads at Warblington.

From Monday, November 7 to Monday, January 9, the work will take place during weeknights, when there is less traffic.

Picture: Brian Eyre

The A27 between Warblington (junction with the A259 and Emsworth Road) and the Fishbourne Roundabout will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday only, between November 7 and December 20, then again between January 3 and January 9 2023.

During the closures, a signed diversion will be in place in both directions via the A259.