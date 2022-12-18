A27 traffic jams between Farlington/Eastern Road and A3M junctions in Portsmouth caused by a fire and a crash within minutes of each other
TRAFFIC JAMS are building on one of the main routes in our region after two incidents on the same stretch of road.
The A27 westbound currently has two lanes blocked between the A3M junction and the Farlington/Eastern Road junction.
Initial reports on Romanse – the county’s road monitoring service – at around 11am on Sunday, December 18, suggested that one lane was blocked due to a possible breakdown.
However, shortly after two cars collided on the same stretch of road, leaving two lanes blocked.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has tweeted: ‘A27 westbound #Farlington 2 vehicle RTC in lane 4 at the same time as a vehicle on fire on the hard shoulder. Lane 1 still closed whilst we await recovery for 2 vehicles.’
There are currently delays of around 30 minutes.