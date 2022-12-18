The A27 westbound currently has two lanes blocked between the A3M junction and the Farlington/Eastern Road junction.

Initial reports on Romanse – the county’s road monitoring service – at around 11am on Sunday, December 18, suggested that one lane was blocked due to a possible breakdown.

However, shortly after two cars collided on the same stretch of road, leaving two lanes blocked.

A27 westbound #Farlington 2 vehicle RTC in lane 4 at the same time as a vehicle on fire on the hard shoulder. Lane 1 still closed whilst we await recovery for 2 vehicles. @ROMANSE Sunday, December 18, 2022

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has tweeted: ‘A27 westbound #Farlington 2 vehicle RTC in lane 4 at the same time as a vehicle on fire on the hard shoulder. Lane 1 still closed whilst we await recovery for 2 vehicles.’