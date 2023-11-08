News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Live

A27/A3(M) Portsmouth traffic: Severe congestion in and near Portsmouth following two incidents this morning

Heavy traffic was reported on the A27 and into the north of Portsea Island this morning (Wednesday, November 8) following two collisions.
By Kelly Brown
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Two accidents near the A27/M27 interchange in each direction lead to severe congestion westbound on the A27, eastbound on the M27, southbound on the A3M and the A3 London Road, through Bedhampton, Farlington and Purbrook and westbound on Portsdown Hill Road.

Traffic was also backed on on the M275 out of the city and heavy traffic also reported backing up through North End and Hilsea as a result, with the poor weather also making the roads more hazardous.

Portsmouth City Council has said that all residual delays in the city have now cleared.

Portsmouth Traffic - November 8

Show new updates
10:46 GMT

Delays have been cleared

Portsmouth City Council's traffic management team has said that all residual delays have now cleared within the city.

09:56 GMT

Delays from Havant and Emsworth

09:56 GMT

Delays from Waterlooville

09:45 GMT

Traffic issues easing

Delays are said to be easing on the M275 northbound & A3 Anglesea Rd, according to the city council's traffic monitoring service.

There are significant delays approaching Portsbridge RAB on A2047 London Road and A3 Northern Parade. Also northbound from Fratton Bridge to Kingston Crescent.

09:13 GMT

Bus passengers have been warned of delays

09:05 GMT

Heavy across the city and on the A27/A3(M)

Heavy traffic is reported on the A27 and into the north of Portsea Island this morning following two collisions.

