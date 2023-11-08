A27/A3(M) Portsmouth traffic: Severe congestion in and near Portsmouth following two incidents this morning
Two accidents near the A27/M27 interchange in each direction lead to severe congestion westbound on the A27, eastbound on the M27, southbound on the A3M and the A3 London Road, through Bedhampton, Farlington and Purbrook and westbound on Portsdown Hill Road.
Traffic was also backed on on the M275 out of the city and heavy traffic also reported backing up through North End and Hilsea as a result, with the poor weather also making the roads more hazardous.
Portsmouth City Council has said that all residual delays in the city have now cleared.
Portsmouth Traffic - November 8
Delays have been cleared
Portsmouth City Council's traffic management team has said that all residual delays have now cleared within the city.
Delays from Havant and Emsworth
Delays from Waterlooville
Traffic issues easing
Delays are said to be easing on the M275 northbound & A3 Anglesea Rd, according to the city council's traffic monitoring service.
There are significant delays approaching Portsbridge RAB on A2047 London Road and A3 Northern Parade. Also northbound from Fratton Bridge to Kingston Crescent.
Bus passengers have been warned of delays
Heavy across the city and on the A27/A3(M)
Heavy traffic is reported on the A27 and into the north of Portsea Island this morning following two collisions.