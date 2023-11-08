Heavy traffic was reported on the A27 and into the north of Portsea Island this morning (Wednesday, November 8) following two collisions.

Two accidents near the A27/M27 interchange in each direction lead to severe congestion westbound on the A27, eastbound on the M27, southbound on the A3M and the A3 London Road, through Bedhampton, Farlington and Purbrook and westbound on Portsdown Hill Road.

Traffic was also backed on on the M275 out of the city and heavy traffic also reported backing up through North End and Hilsea as a result, with the poor weather also making the roads more hazardous.

