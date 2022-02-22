The A32 through the Meon Valley will be shut from the junction with the B2177 Southwick Road in Wickham up to the junction with the A272 Petersfield Road by the Loomies cafe from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 11.

It will be shut from 8pm to 6am each night.

Roadworks are set to start on the A32

The first phase, from February 28 to March 4, will see a diversion put in from the A272 crossroad junction to the B3035 Corhampton Lane roundabout, an d the second week will see the stretch from Corhampton to Wickham closed with a diversion put in.

Operation Resilience is the county council’s plan to make roads more likely to withstand extreme weather and heavy traffic.

The council says warning signs will go up before the work starts.