A portion of the A3 will be closed this weekend to allow for the ongoing M25 junction 10/A3 Wisley interchange works

A3/M25 junction 10 closure this weekend: Diversion route as the road is closed for the ongoing Wisley interchange work

Drivers using the A3 this weekend face a 20 mile diversion as its junction with the M25 is closed for the ongoing works to improve the Wisley interchange.
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST

The A3 will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday (October 13) to 5.30am on Monday (October 16) from the B2215/A247 exit at Ripley to the M25 junction 10 northbound, and from the M25 junction 10 to the A247 at Burntcommon southbound.

A diversion will be in place via Leatherhead – adding around 20 miles to the journey of those wishing to use the route. For more details see the official diversion route here.

For more information about the project the visit National Highways website. If you have any questions, contact National Highways either by email at [email protected] or call 0300 123 5000.

