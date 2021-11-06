All lanes on M275 into Portsmouth now cleared after earlier three-vehicle crash

As reported long queues had formed on the M275 southbound into Portsmouth after the crash at around 10.30am this morning (November 6).

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene between junction one at Tipner and junction two at Rudmore, and three lanes were closed for a while causing delays of around 40 minutes.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Called at 10.27am on Saturday, November 6 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the southbound M275 into Portsmouth.’

In a tweet traffic monitoring service Romanse said: ‘M275 Southbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J1/Tipner Ln #Tipner and J2/Rudmore Rbt #Portsmouth after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

A three-vehicle crash on the M275 southbound on November 6

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for more information.

