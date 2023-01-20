Appeal launched to raise £180,000 and help historic Paddle Steamer Waverley get through winter

The appeal for the Waverley, which is a regular visitor to Portsmouth and The Solent region, has a target of £180,000 to cover its dry dock fees and re-commissioning costs so it can sail in 2023.

Waverley was able to operate in several areas around the UK coast in 2022 following the easing of pandemic restrictions, and despite carrying more than 100,000 passengers escalating costs have resulted in a lack of funds to survive the winter maintenance period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Semple, Waverley’s general manager, said: ‘Waverley must be taken out of the water and dry docked annually before her sailing season begins. She is now booked to dry dock in late-March and then re-enter service in May. Due to increased operating costs last season we don’t have enough money to afford this year’s dry dock and the numerous other costs we incur in the weeks before Waverley starts sailing.

Paddle Steamer Waverley in The Solent with passengers enjoying a day trip, summer 2021. Shaun Roster Photography, shaunroster.com, Instagram: @shaunroster, Twitter: @ShaunRoster

‘Last year our fuel costs increased by over 60 per cent, or in real terms by over £300,000. This is a cost which the owning charity hasn’t been able to withstand. We urgently need to raise funds or we simply can’t afford the start-up costs for this coming summer season.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dry Dock 2023 Appeal has a target of £180,000 with £35,000 already raised. Those who donate by March 1 will be entered into a draw to be selected for the unique opportunity to visit Waverley and see her out of the water in dry dock.

Mr Semple added: ‘Operating a historic steamship like Waverley is inherently expensive. We are now spending over £600,000 a year just to maintain her in operating condition. Spare parts for a paddle steamer are rarely “off the shelf” and come at considerable cost. Dry docking the ship is the single largest expense of the winter maintenance work and as things are we can’t afford to dock her. We are asking for help from anyone who wishes to see Waverley sail again this summer to support our appeal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley’s outline sailing programme for 2023 has been published. She is due on the south coast in September.