Crash on A3 Clanfield causes delays for morning drivers with lane blocked - as A27 and M27 traffic also slow
A crash on the A3 at Clanfield has led to delays for morning drivers with a lane blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
The incident was reported by live travel service Romanse at 7.38am on the A3 northbound, with a lane blocked between the A3(M) and Chalton Lane, Clanfield. Delays are said to have backed to Waterlooville. “A3 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between #A3M and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an RTI, delays backed to #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville,” a Romanse social media post said.
Meanwhile AA traffic said of the incident: “Severe delays of 10 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Northbound between J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) and A3 (Clanfield). Average speed 15 mph.”